Scoreboard Friday, April 13th

Scores for Friday, April 13, 2018
Zach Borg
Share This:


SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FRIDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2018
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round-Game 2 @ Winnipeg, Manitoba
Wild 0, Winnipeg 0 (*2nd Period)

NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinals-Game 1 @ Aberdeen
Wings 0, Minot 0 (*1st Period)

USHL
Stampede 0, Fargo 0 (*1st Period)

College Baseball
Sioux Falls 5, Upper Iowa 3

Upper Iowa 3, Sioux Falls 1

Valley City State 14, Dakota State 4

Valley City State 6, Dakota State 3

College Softball
Fort Wayne 7, USD 6

USD 9, Fort Wayne 5

Women’s College Tennis
USD 7, SDSU 0

You Might Also Like