Scoreboard Friday, April 13th
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round-Game 2 @ Winnipeg, Manitoba
Wild 0, Winnipeg 0 (*2nd Period)
NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinals-Game 1 @ Aberdeen
Wings 0, Minot 0 (*1st Period)
USHL
Stampede 0, Fargo 0 (*1st Period)
College Baseball
Sioux Falls 5, Upper Iowa 3
Upper Iowa 3, Sioux Falls 1
Valley City State 14, Dakota State 4
Valley City State 6, Dakota State 3
College Softball
Fort Wayne 7, USD 6
USD 9, Fort Wayne 5
Women’s College Tennis
USD 7, SDSU 0