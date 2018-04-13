Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo Closed Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The Great Plains Zoo is among the places closed tomorrow, April 14th, but the zoo says there’s no need to worry about the animals.

They’ll have their care team on call. All of them live in Sioux Falls where there is access to snow plows and emergency snow routes.

They also planned ahead with extra meals.

Animals will still have access to both their indoor and outdoor living areas.

They have a lot of animals that do well in the snow, including snow leopards, tigers and snow monkeys. They specifically choose animals for the zoo based on how they’ll fit in with South Dakota Weather.

“Snowy days that have high winds are a lot more uncomfortable for our zoo keepers, but they make sure they make the animals very comfortable every day of the year,” said President and CEO, Elizabeth Whealy.

The zoo plans to be back open Sunday at 11 a.m., which is the last day to see their Dino-roars exhibit.