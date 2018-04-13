Sounds Of The Sioux Empire: Ben Gertner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new series we’re starting at KDLT that highlights local musicians and members of the arts scene, “Sound Of The Sioux Empire.”

We start by introducing you to Ben Gertner. A lifelong Sioux Falls resident who got his start in music by taking piano lessons in 1st grade. From there, at the age of 13 Gertner borrowed his aunt’s guitar and begin writing his own music. He’s opened for notable acts such as Cold War Kids at The District and Secondhand Serenade at Icon Lounge.

Gertner says he hopes to continue to pursue a career in writing, recording, and performing music.

KDLT’s Simon Floss caught up with Gertner to record his single, “hydroplane.”

For more information on, click here.