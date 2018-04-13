Stampede Clinch Home Ice In Playoffs Despite Loss To Fargo

Herd Shutout In Home Finale 3-0 But Gain Home Ice Thanks To Lincoln Loss

Sioux Falls, SD—They say Friday the 13th is unlucky and the Sioux Falls Stampede found that out the hard way at the PREMIER Center. A crowd of over 10,000 was expected before the winter blizzard blasted all of South Dakota, but still 6,313 fans braved the elements to attend and cheer on the hometown team. The Stampede offense stalled however, and the Herd dropped a 3-0 decision to the Fargo Force.

The Herd were still able to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs after Omaha topped Lincoln 4-1. Sioux Falls will open the best-of-three series against Lincoln on Tuesday night at the PREMIER Center. All three games will be played at the PREMIER Center with tickets going on sale Saturday morning.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 32 of 35 shots in goal while Strauss Mann earned the shutout in goal for Fargo, stopping all 24 shots. Despite the loss, the Herd still hold a 7-2-0 mark against the Force this season.

After a scoreless first period in which Fargo outshot Sioux Falls, 15-9, things picked up in the second period. Both teams had power play chances during the first half of the period, but were unable to score and the game remained tied until the 13:07 mark when Fargo got on the board. Jordan Seyfert drove towards the goal and was stopped by Berdin and the rebound bounced behind the net where William Fallstrom sent a pass right back to Seyfert who one-timed the puck into the back of the net. Minutes later the Force went on the power play and got a little luck as Mikhail Berdin’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Sammy Steele who quickly wristed a shot into the empty net for a 2-0 advantage. Fargo outshot the Herd 11-8 in the period.

The Stampede were hoping to make a comeback in the third, but the Force spoiled those plans with Seyfert’s second goal of the night at 4:12 of the period. Seyfert drove down the left wing boards and inside the left circle before backhanding a shot past the glove side of Berdin for a 3-0 advantage. The Herd pulled Berdin with seven minutes remaining to try and get back into the game, but were unable to score and put him back in between the pipes after a couple of minutes with an extra attacker.

Fargo outshot the Stampede 9-7 in the period and 35-24 on the night. The Force were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Stampede finished the evening at 0-for-4.

The Herd are scheduled to face Fargo on Saturday, but the game is likely to get postponed due to the blizzard. Follow the Stampede on Twitter and Facebook @sfstampede for the latest updates on when the game will be played. It is the final regular season game of the year for both teams.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede