Wings Take Flight In Second Period To Win Playoff Opener Over Minot

Aberdeen Defeats Minot 6-0

ABERDEEN, S.D. — It took one period for the Aberdeen Wings to show just how dangerous they are offensively.

The Wings scored six second period goals to defeat the Minot Minotauros 6-0 in game one of the NAHL Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinals on Friday night in Aberdeen. Jonathan Bendorf was the star of the night for Aberdeen, picking up a natural hat trick and an assist during the second period. Nathan Burke, Adam Pitters and Joey Molenaar also added tallies and goalie Matt Vernon stopped all 25 shots he faced.

The Wings take a 1-0 lead in the best of five series. Game two of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:15 PM but could be postponed due to weather.

