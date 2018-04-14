Brandon Finishes Second In Kraft Hockeyville USA Vote

Will Get $30,000 For Rink Improvements

BRANDON, S.D. — Brandon didn’t win the Kraft Hockeyville USA Vote, but they won’t come away empty handed.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Saturday afternoon that Clinton, New York had won the fan vote and been named Kraft Hockeyville USA. Clinton will receive $150,000 in funds for rink upgrades and host an NHL exhibition game next fall.

Brandon and their outdoor rinks had been one of four finalists and came in second place in the vote. In addition to the $10,000 prize for being a finalist, the runner-up finish netted them an additional $20,000 toward improving their rink.