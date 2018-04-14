Ellsworth B-1 Bombers involved in Syria Strike Mission

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)





ELLSWORTH AFB – Planes stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota were deployed late Friday by President Donald Trump in response to chemical attacks in Syria.

Two B-1 Bombers deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in support of the multinational response to Syria’s recent use of chemical weapons.

The B-1B’s, part of the 34th Bomb Squadron, employed 19 Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER), marking the first combat employment of the weapon. The Squadron is part of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“We are very proud of the 28th Bomb Wing Airmen from Ellsworth AFB who flew this mission,” said Colonel John Edwards, 28th Bomb Wing Commander. “They trained hard, were ready and lethal in executing this operation.”

More info: https://www.facebook.com/28thBombWing/posts/1963529810325428