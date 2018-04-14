Highway Workers Safety Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It’s high way safety workers week and what better time to focus on safety than now. With all the snow we’re getting, a lot of crews are out plowing the roads this weekend.

The Highway Patrol is asking everyone to keep snow plow drivers safe by moving over and giving them space.

They’re dealing with low visibility from the blowing snow just like other drivers. Also,they drive big equipment, which means they may not always see you.

“So please give them room, when we run into a snow plow that’s now a piece of equipment that’s offline and no longer pushing snow,” said SD Highway Patrol Captain, Jason Husby.

Highway Patrol also wants to remind everyone to take it slow on the roads. Even roads that are open, aren’t necessarily safe.