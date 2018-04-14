Interstate 90 Re-Opened from Vivian to Wall, Still Closed from Sioux Falls to MN Border

I-90 Closed from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota Border

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials are opening Interstate 90 from Wall to Vivian at 11 a.m. CDT (10 a.m. MDT).

Officials have also closed I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border.

I-29 remains closed from Summit to Sioux Falls.

There are numerous No Travel Advisories and impassable highways throughout the south central and eastern parts of the state.

State transportation and public safety officials say it is anticipated I-90 will open to Oacoma sometime this afternoon, but are asking motorists to shelter in place as it is highly likely I-90 will remain closed from Oacoma to the Minnesota border and I-29 from at least Summit to Sioux Falls until Sunday.

Travelers are advised that even though some parts of I-90 are open, driving conditions are still very dangerous. Roads are ice covered and winds are still creating drifting and limited visibility at times. Speeds will be greatly reduced on both the interstate and other state highways.

There are also limited accommodations at Oacoma so drivers needing to head east of there are being asked to shelter in place until Sunday.

DOT maintenance crews are working when it is safe to be out. Near zero visibility, continued snowfall and strong winds are hampering efforts to get roads clear.

“We understand people want to be on the roads and about their business, but we ask for patience while the storm continues to move through the state and our maintenance crews can get the roads clear and safe for travel,’’ said Greg Fuller, director of Operations. “We ask that drivers stay where they are until Sunday and not attempt to go around interstate closures as the state and local roads are just as bad if not worse.”

Get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by calling 5-1-1 or downloading and checking the SDDOT 511 app before heading out.

— 30 —