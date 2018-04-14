Logan Storley Rolls To Victory At Bellator 197

Webster Native Remains Unbeaten In Mixed Martial Arts Competition

ST. LOUIS, MO — One week ago Sioux Falls’ native Devin Clark scored a big victory at UFC 223.

Last night it was Webster native Logan Storley’s turn to star in the Octagon at Bellator 197 in St. Louis.

He faced Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight fight in a fight that was never in doubt. Primarily using his wrestling to smother Buckley from the get-go, Storley won via unanimous decision 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26.

The former Webster Bearkat and Minnesota Golden Gopher All-American wrestler is now 8-0 in his mixed martial arts career and 3-0 in Bellator.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!