Mike Miller’s New Job Means New Name For Mike Miller Classic

Now The Hoop City Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. — Mike Miller’s new job as an assistant basketball coach under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis became official today.

As a result of that one of the top prep basketball tournaments in South Dakota will also make a change.

Effective immediately the Mike Miller Classic will now be known as the Hoop City Classic. For Miller to become an assistant the name had to be changed in order to satisfy NCAA Compliance rules.

For the past eight seasons, the Mike Miller Classic was one of the state’s premiere basketball events, bringing nationally ranked high school teams from across the country to the Corn Palace and, in recent years, the Sanford Pentagon as well. It’s a tradition tournament organizers say will continue under the new name.