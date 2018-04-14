Minot Takes Game Two To Even Series With Wings

Aberdeen Blanked 2-0

ABERDEEN, S.D. — One night after the Aberdeen Wings blanked Minot in the first game of their Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinal series, the skates were on the other foot in game two, and the series is even heading to North Dakota.

Grant Loven scored late in the third period to break a scoreless tie, and Minot added an empty net goal to defeat the Wings 2-0 on Saturday night in Aberdeen.

The best-of-five game series is now tied at one. The series shifts to Minot for game three next Friday and game four next Saturday. Both will start at 7:35 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!