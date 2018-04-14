Pet Cat Helps Winner, SD Family Dig Out from Blizzard

WINNER, S.D. – While many of us humans are digging out from the ‘Blizzard of 2018,’ a family pet in Winner, SD is also chipping in to help.

Sherry Bohnet sent KDLT News this video of her three year old cat, Luda, aggressively helping them dig out.

She says this is the first time Luda has ever done this in the snow, but seems pretty determined to get the job done.

Winner received (unconfirmed) reports of around 20 inches of snow. Official snow totals should be released by Sunday.