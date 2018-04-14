South Dakota Trooper Does Push-Ups in Blizzard to Remember Lives Lost

SOUTH DAKOTA – All day, law enforcement agencies have been out in the blizzard to monitor conditions, respond to accidents, and help people who’ve been stranded.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol also took time out, in the middle of this blizzard, to remember those officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

On a post on Facebook, they wrote:

“As we bring today to a close, let us not forget about the 39 law enforcement officers, this year, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe. In memory of each of them, this Trooper did 1 push-up for each officer killed in the line of duty. #neverforget.”

The Highway Patrol has not identified the officer in the video, but the post is gaining momentum on social media.