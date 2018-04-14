Spring Sports Compete with Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Several spring sports have had to bat with the snow this season causing some headaches and stress.

Augustana Softball and Baseball teams have to compete with the weather. They’ve moved a lot of their practices to their indoor training facility.

They’ve also had to reschedule games which has taken some work. It can be hard to move plans around when students are also juggling class schedules and school work.

Tim Huber, head coach of Augustana Universities men’s baseball team says he’s been checking the weather daily to keep up with this long snow season.

“For me for sure I seem to be a weatherman as much as a baseball coach sometimes,” said Coach Huber.

Huber says the snow isn’t even the worst of it.

“The cold has probably been the bigger problems, it just doesn’t want to quit. So you get some snow and instead of typical springs, it’ll go away the next day because it’s fifties, sixty degrees. Where as, we’ve been having snow and then it’s in the twenties by the evening,” said Coach Huber.

He like many others are just anxiously waiting for the warmer weather, so his team can have more practice time outside on the field.