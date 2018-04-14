Stampede Will Be Home For Entire Lincoln Playoff Series

Game One On Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite dropping their fourth straight game last night to the Fargo Force, the Sioux Falls Stampede did clinch home ice for their first round playoff series with Lincoln thanks to a loss by the Stars.

That’s important because every game in the new USHL best of three first round playoff series will be played in Sioux Falls. The Herd went just 1-3 against the Stars this year, losing both of their games in Lincoln and splitting in the Premier Center.

Which is where the series will start on Tuesday night. Game two follows on Wednesday night and, if necessary, a third and decisive game on Thursday night. All games are slated to start at 7:05 PM. The winner of this series advances to the Western Conference semifinals against top seed Waterloo.

The Stampede still have a bit of business left to take care of in the regular season. Due to the April blizzard Saturday’s regular season finale at Fargo was postponed. The Stampede and Force will play on Sunday evening at 5:05 pm.