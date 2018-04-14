Timberwolves Feel Ready For First Postseason Appearance In 14 Years

Minnesota Opens Playoffs At Houston Tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Tomorrow Minnesota Timberwolves’ fans will get to enjoy a moment 14 years in the making.

Their return to the NBA Playoffs.

In an odd bit of symmetry, the Wolves make their return to the postseason against the first team they ever played in the playoffs way back in 1997, the Houston Rockets. That Wolves team got swept, and many outside of the Twin Cities expect that again this time around. The Rockets had the NBA’s best regular season record at 65-17 and won all four meetings with the Wolves handily.

The good news is the slate gets wiped clean, and with the way Minnesota handled playoff type pressure just to get into the postseason they’re confident they’ll be ready.

The first game tips off at 7 PM from Houston tomorrow night.