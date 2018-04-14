Winnipeg Shooting Wild Down Through First Two Games

Series Shifting To Minneapolis For Games Three & Four

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — Minnesota Wild fans’ hope for a Stanley Cup are, literally, being shot down by the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets flew past the Wild 4-1 in game two of their first round playoff series last night to put Minnesota in an 0-2 hole in the best of seven series. The biggest difference in the series so far is Minnesota’s inability to contain the Winnipeg offensive attack, or get anything going themselves. Winnipeg outshot the Wild 44-17 last night, and in two games have put 84 pucks on net to just 37 by Minnesota.

This is an experienced Wild team that has rallied from 0-2 deficits before, and now they hope coming home for games’ three and four can help turn the tide.

Game Three begins tomorrow night at 6 PM in St. Paul.