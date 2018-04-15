I-90 and I-29 Open Statewide

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials have opened I-90 from Mitchell to the Minnesota border and I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls.

SDDOT crews have been working in these areas since early this morning and are doing everything they can to get interstates open as soon as possible. The southeast quarter of the state received a significant amount of snowfall Saturday along with high winds creating significant blowing and drifting snow.

Roads are still very icy and speeds will be greatly reduced. Drivers will need to use extreme caution when driving today. Snowplow crews will be continuing their work and motorists are asked to be cautious of them on the roadways today.

Get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by calling 5-1-1 or downloading and checking the SDDOT 511 app before heading out.