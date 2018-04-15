Brandon Salon Opens on Day Off to Accommodate Students of Postponed Prom

BRANDON, S.D.- Sunday was finally prom day for eager Brandon Valley High School students. The weather postponed their prom twice this weekend. It was moved from Saturday to Friday and then again from Friday to Sunday.

While it’s caused a lot of stress for the students, businesses like flower shops, limo companies and hair salons were affected as well.

KDLT’s Miranda Paige stopped by “Love That Look Salon,” a Brandon business that opened their doors on their day off to make sure the girls had the cutest updos for prom: