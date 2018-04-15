City of Sioux Falls Offers Snow Shoveling Tips

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (From City of Sioux Falls:) With the recent heavy snow, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue advises residents to use caution when shoveling. Shoveling can add to the risk of heart attack or strain injuries. To prevent injuries and heart attacks, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue urges shovelers to:

• Warm up with a few stretching exercises before shoveling.

• Don’t smoke or eat a large meal before shoveling.

• Dress in breathable layers with a hat.

• Wear boots with good traction.

• Take frequent breaks to stretch and rest.

• Stay hydrated.

• Bend knees to lift snow. Don’t use your back.

• If you have history of heart disease, do not shovel without your doctor’s okay. Signs of heart attack include chest discomfort; pain in arm, neck, or jaw; cold sweat; nausea; and shortness of breath.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue encourages everyone to assist neighbors who need help with shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

As a reminder, residents have 48 hours from the end of a weather event to remove snow and ice from sidewalks. Failure to clear sidewalks will result in citations and other costs to the property owner. Don’t wait. Shovel within 48. Also, don’t forget about sidewalk curb ramps on corner lots and other curb cutouts. Residents are responsible for providing access from the street onto the sidewalk.

For questions about sidewalk snow removal, contact Property Maintenance at 978-6900. All the information you need about snow removal in Sioux Falls is at www.siouxfalls.org/snow or follow @CitySiouxFalls on Twitter.