City of Sioux Falls Will Not Use Snow Gates in Blizzard Clean Up

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (From the City of Sioux Falls:) The Public Works Street Division has temporarily suspended the use of snow gates due to the amount of snow and type of snow produced during this snow event. Snow gates will not be used to clear snow during this snow alert.

“This snow event brought the City of Sioux Falls 14.2 inches of new snow. Public Works has attempted to use snow gates but the weight and volume of this snow has caused several snow gates to break in the process,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

Each snow event is assessed individually, and snow removal operations decisions are made based on public safety as the first and foremost priority. When a large amount of snow, especially snow with a high water ratio, needs to be removed from the streets, snow gates are not beneficial. The amount of snow kept under the plow by the gates is too much for the gates to hold and ends up spilling over the gates or blades. This could require plows to go over the streets more than once to clear all snow, and that extra time is not possible while maintaining public safety.

To ensure the city is plowed as quickly and safety as possible, snow gates will not be used during this major snow event. The use of snow gates will be assessed again during the next snow alert.

To subscribe to snow alert notifications or for more information about snow removal, go to www.siouxfalls.org/snow. The website includes videos about how snow gates work, a snow zones map, information about snow alert regulations, and much more.