Matt Mooney Leaving USD

Has Yet To Decide Where He Will Play His Final Season





VERMILLION, S.D. — After nearly two weeks of speculation since announcing that he was considering his transfer options, USD guard Matt Mooney made official what many expected on Sunday afternoon.

The Coyotes leading scorer and All-Summit League guard will not return to Vermillion next season.

Calling it the hardest decision of his life, Mooney took to Twitter to thank coaches, fans and wish teammates well.

Please give this a read.. pic.twitter.com/zi8dIUObFU — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) April 15, 2018

Mooney led USD with nearly 19 points per game last season. Combined with the graduation of senior Nick Fuller the Coyotes will lose two of their top three scorers heading into next season (USD also graduates Carlton Hurst, Josh Doss & Austin Sparks).

Considered by many national analysts as the most coveted graduate transfer in the country, Mooney has heard from a variety of programs from major conference across the country, and says he has yet to decide on where he’ll play. As a graduate transfer, Mooney will be eligible to play immediately without having to sit out a season.

