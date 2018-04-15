Project NICE/KEEP Postponed

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Project NICE/KEEP has been postponed at this time due to this weekend’s weather event. Right now it is too early to make any decisions regarding Project NICE/KEEP. The Sioux Falls Environmental Health Division will keep those identified neighborhoods informed when next steps are known.

Until further notice, do not put out any items by the curb.

Each year, designated neighborhoods get a helping hand in the form of a cleanup using City volunteers, as well as educational materials about the City and its services. More information will be forthcoming later this week regarding any potential new start dates.