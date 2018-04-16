900 National Guard troops at border so far

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The National Guard Bureau’s vice chief says about 900 guard members are deployed so far for President Donald Trump’s effort to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson said Monday that about 650 are deployed in Texas, with close to 250 in Arizona and more than 60 in New Mexico.

Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to the border and has commitments for about 2,400 from those states and California.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Integration Robert G. Salesses says there is no estimate for the operation’s cost, which is funded by the U.S. government.

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello says troops that work at border crossings will perform cargo inspections that are not viewable by the general public.