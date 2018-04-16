Out and About with Addie: Week of 4/16

From the Circus to a phenomenal small business forum, and great events featuring and for your pets, Addie Graham-Kramer gives us the low-down again this week! Every Monday the event maven joins us with a look at happenings in the Sioux Empire. Here are just a few for you this week!

Thursday, April 19 – El Riad Shrine Circus at the Sioux Falls Arena

Friday, April 20 – Sweets by the Street with Smallcakes Cupcakery

Friday, April 20 – The Business Summit at Josiah’s Coffeehouse | Sioux Falls

Saturday, April 21 – Vanessen’s 30th Anniversary and Grand Opening

Sunday, April 22 – Bike Trail Clean Up with 605 Running Company/Sioux Falls Bike Trails

Sunday, April 22 – Dog Arts n’ Crafts in Harrisburg