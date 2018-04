Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup Cancelled Due to Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An annual Earth Day project in Sioux Falls is cancelled due to this weekend’s weather.

The city announced today that the annual “Big Sioux River Greenway Clean Up” originally scheduled this Saturday, now cancelled.

Officials cited the snow on the ground and the forecast for more snow this week. Volunteers usually pick up trash along the Big Sioux river.

It’s unclear if the event will be rescheduled.