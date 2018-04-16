Illinois Women Indicted for Deadly Heroin Overdose of South Dakota Man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 26-year-old Illinois woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Sioux Falls for selling heroin that led to the death of a man in Miner County.

Stephanie Broecker is accused of sending the heroin through the mail. The man who received it, was found dead last November following an apparent heroin overdose.

US Attorney Ron Parsons says the opioid epidemic is sweeping the nation, and South Dakota hasn’t been left untouched.

67 people died in South Dakota last year from opioid overdose, and Parsons says we’re on track to exceed that number this year.

“By holding drug dealers directly responsible, directly accountable, for the devastation they cause we help bring some level of justice to their loved ones, and send a powerful message that these crimes will not be tolerated,” said Parsons.

Broecker is charged with distribution of heroin resulting in death. She’s facing a minimum of 20 years to life in federal prison.