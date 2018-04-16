State Rep. Jamison Endorses TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Paul TenHaken’s Mayoral campaign announced on Monday that State Representative Greg Jamison is endorsing TenHaken.

“Throughout my own campaign, I enjoyed discussing the issues with Paul,” said Jamison. “We agree on many important topics like tackling our growing crime problem, and increased transparency with both the city council and the public.”

Jamison and TenHaken announced the endorsement together through a video on TenHaken’s campaign Facebook page. You can watch that video here: facebook.com/tenhakenformayor.