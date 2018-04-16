NAIA Will Merge Division One & Two Basketball Beginning In 2020-21

Will Effect Six Local Programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Beginning with the 2020-21 season, basketball in the NAIA will look a lot different, and our six area programs could see some new competition.

The NAIA announced today that men’s and women’s basketball will have just one division in 2020-21, effectively merging the current division one and two. Dakota State, Dakota Wesleyan (whose women’s basketball team won the National Championship this past season), Presentation, Dordt, Mount Marty and Northwestern all currently play in Division Two.

This will allow a scholarship increase from six to eight for those schools, but could make the future for Sioux Falls and Sioux City hosting NAIA Tournaments cloudy. Sioux Falls played host to the Division Two Men’s Tournament for the first time this past year while Sioux City has been the host of the Division Two Women’s Tournament for the past two decades.

Kansas City, Missouri and Billings, Montana were host cities for the NAIA Division One Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments last season. Further details on new postseason formats will be released in the coming months.