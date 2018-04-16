National Weather Service Monitoring Melting Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Even though the weekend snow storm is over, the National Weather Service still has their work cut out for them as well.

The record-breaking snow made a big impact across South Dakota.

By mid-April, the NWS is usually done dealing with snow-melt flooding.

Now, they’re keeping an eye on temperatures for the next week or two to judge how fast the snow is going to melt.

10 to 15 inches of snow will turn into about an inch and a half of water.

“The problem with this one here is it covers a third of the state as opposed to just a couple of counties like a good thunderstorm will do, so the volume of water that’s going to be coming into the system from just this inch and a half is more than what you would see,” said Mike Gillespie, the hydrologist for the NWS.

However, the NWS is not worried about flooding at this time. Experts think the melted snow will take its time getting to river