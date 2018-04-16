Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Threatening People with Broomstick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 37-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he used a broomstick to threaten people and damage property.

Emmanuel Jimmylimmy Mila was booked into the Minnehaha County jail last night. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault domestic, simple assault. felony intentional damage to property and violation of a no contact order.

Police say he was in his girlfriend’s apartment on East 8th Street Sunday night when he began to threaten people with the broomstick.

“He used that broomstick and damaged quite a few different pieces of furniture and broke out some windows as well. We knew he had that broomstick, so just as a precautionary measure officers ended up setting up a perimeter. Took some extra time, but eventually he came out on his own,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The man came out after barricading himself inside for nearly two hours. No one was injured by the broomstick.