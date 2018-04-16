More Preschool Opportunities in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new partnership between a Sioux Falls church and an area non-profit has opened up more opportunities for low-income families to send their children to preschool.

The program hopes to fill a feed in Sioux Falls, and offer preschool classes to kids who might otherwise not be able to attend.

“Preschool is a tremendous advantage for kids and in Sioux Falls, we have tons of kids who don’t have that opportunity,” said Dr. Bob Kiner of Central Church.

When The Hope Coalition was formed last year, it set out on a mission to ensure every child gets a chance to attend preschool because in Sioux Falls, preschool and early education programs are in high demand.

“Every year, we have a waiting list,” said Val Peters, Early Childhood Programs Coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District. “Right now we have approximately just over 200 for Head Start, and just over 200 for Title.”

The Hope Coalition is hoping to help meet some of that demand by offering preschool opportunities where they can.

“We have a downtown ministry site and so what we want to do is be a part of helping the young kids down there be prepared to go to school,” said Dr. Kiner.

Central Church is the newest partner in The Hope Coalition’s mission.

The church is opening a new downtown site to begin offering preschool to new students.

“This opportunity is a big deal for me. Because it represents a community that comes together to give hope for little kids that might not have any hope,” said Dr. Kiner.

The preschool classes to eligible families will be free.

With the addition of Central Church, The Hope Coalition is now operating in four churches, and giving 100 kids the opportunity to go to preschool.

More information can be found here: https://www.sfhopecoalition.org/