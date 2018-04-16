Recap of the April 2018 Blizzard





Amy Odand

Pat yourself on the back, you made it through the #BlizzardofApril2018; a powerful low pressure system moved through southern portions of the KDLT forecast area starting Friday and didn’t wrap up until Sunday. In it’s wake, it dumped over a foot of snow in some spots, nearly two feet of snow in others as well as produced severe thunderstorms with 1.00″ hail and winds gusting up to 75 miles per hour or more. Below is not only a full radar loop of the low pressure system but also snow totals and your pictures from the blizzard!

Satellite and Radar Loop of the April 2018 Blizzard, Starting Friday at Midnight

Through Monday Morning

Quite an impressive low, wasn’t it? As stated above, in its wake this low left around two feet of snow in some places across the Sioux Empire… setting new records for many places across the area. A few records that were set included Sioux Falls for Record Snow for this Date, Single April Day Record and Month of April Record. Both Mitchell as well as Huron set new records for Snow fall on April 13th and/or 14th. Below is a list of snow totals from this blizzard.

Snow Totals:

Winner – 20.00″

Lake Wilson – 19.00″

Huron – 19.00″

Marshall – 17.80″

Lynd – 17.50″

Lake Benton – 16.90″

Lyman – 16.50″

Mitchell – 16.20″

Tea – 15.00″

Sioux Falls – 14.30″

Burke – 14.10″

Ames – 14.00″

Madison – 14.00″

Minneota – 14.00″

Clear Lake – 13.50″

Lakefield – 13.40″

Chester – 12.70″

De Smet – 12.00″

Dallas – 12.00″

Presho – 11.50″

Castlewood – 11.20″

Miller – 11.00″

Hayes – 10.00″

Naper – 10.00″

White Lake – 10.00″

Redfield – 10.00″

Windom – 9.60″

Wall Lake – 9.00″

Pierre – 8.70″

Wagner – 8.50″

Ortonville – 8.00″

Yankton – 8.00″

Spencer – 8.00″

Clark – 8.00″

Webster – 8.00″

Fort Pierre – 7.50″

Dante – 7.50″

Bruce – 7.30″

Brentford – 7.00″

Westover – 7.00″

Gayville – 7.00″

Murdo – 6.80″

La Bolt – 6.80″

Hospers – 6.80″

Tyndall – 6.60″

Worthington – 6.50″

Turton – 6.00″

Milbank – 6.00″

Gann Valley – 5.20″

Hayti – 4.00″

Faulkton – 4.00″

Doland – 3.50″

And here are photos sent in by you of the #BlizzardofApril2018. If you have any photos, please send them our way to either our Facebook, Twitter or email (weather@kdlt.com).

Al Flanigan, Winner

Brent Nathaniel, Pierre

48 Hours Apart, Brian Grooms, Sibley

Cami Thompson, Brookings Area

Hail, Heidi Kronaizl, Brookings

Kale Smith, Brookings

Hail, Hunter Dunteman

Jakob Ertheim, Slayton

Molly Kass, Bruce

Blaise Keller

KDLT News Morning Meteorologist

Twitter – @blaisekellerr