Resident Assistant- Night Shift

StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living

Job Description

Rewarding job opportunities for Full Time Resident Assistants in our Sioux Falls location for a 6pm-6am shift. StoneyBrook Suites is looking for dependable, caring people who enjoy working with the elderly in a comfortable, home-like environment.

Benefits:

Competitive Wages

Comprehensive Training

Paid Meals

Outstanding PTO your first year! (Full-Time Applicants)

Health & Dental Insurance (Full-Time Applicants)

Tuition Assistance for Nursing or Related Fields

Stop in for an application at 4501 E. Pampas Pl. Sioux Falls, SD or visit online at www.StoneyBrookSuites.com

Job Requirements

GED or High School Diploma

