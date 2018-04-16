Senators introducing new war powers resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) – The leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are set to unveil a bipartisan resolution authorizing the use of military force overseas.

The proposal would accelerate a debate that Congress has been reluctant to have, but that’s taking on new urgency after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Syria.

The resolution from Republican Bob Corker of Tennessee and Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia would not provide congressional authorization for the airstrikes, which were executed with coalition forces in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Instead, it is expected to revisit the broad authorizations Congress approved in 2001 and 2002 for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.