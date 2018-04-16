South Dakota Moving Closer To Implementing 6-Man Prep Football

First Reading Of New Proposed Class Passes

PIERRE, S.D. — A change 50 years in the making could be on the way for prep football in the Rushmore State as well.

The South Dakota High School Athletic Association approved the first reading of a proposal that would add a new 6-Man Classification which would replace the current Class 9B beginning in 2019. Schools with an enrollment of 40 or fewer would be in the new class.

Played on 80 yard field with all participants considered eligible receivers, 6-man folded in South Dakota in the 1960s, but is currently sanctioned in five other states.

The second and final reading will take place at the board meeting on June 7th.