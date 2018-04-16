Stampede Look To Stop Slump In Playoffs

Herd Open First Round Against Lincoln Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tomorrow night playoff hockey takes over the Premier Center as the Sioux Falls Stampede begin their Clark Cup First Round Series with Lincoln.

The Herd wrapped up the regular season last night with a 3-2 shootout loss at Fargo. Though there were signs that they’re ready to breakout, the Stampede head into the playoffs on their worst slump of the season, five straight losses.

Game one starts at 7:05 tomorrow night. Games two and, if necessary, game three will also be in Sioux Falls at 7:05 PM on Wednesday and Thursday.