Storm Developing Rivalry With Arizona

Top Teams In IFL Clash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We’ve got some Monday Night Indoor Football tonight in Sioux Falls as the top teams in the IFL, the Storm and Arizona Rattlers, square off at the Premier Center.

The last time these two met in that building was last July when the Rattlers left Sioux Falls with the IFL championship, ending the Storm’s run of six straight titles with a 50-41 win in the United Bowl.

In addition to that, the Storm lost at Arizona 39-33 to open the season back in February.

After years of dominating the IFL without a competitive rival, it appears the Storm finally have one in Arizona which is no surprise considering the history and success the Rattlers organization had in the Arena Football League as well.