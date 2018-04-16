Storm Rattled By Arizona Again

Sioux Falls Suffers Second Loss To Rattlers 48-40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The IFL’s newest rivalry between the Sioux Falls Storm and Arizona Rattlers has, for the moment, been decidedly in Arizona’s favor.

Despite a spirited Storm rally from 25 down, Arizona held on to beat Sioux Falls 48-40 on Monday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in game that had originally been scheduled for last Saturday but was pushed back due to the blizzard in the midwest.

Dating back to last July’s United Bowl, it’s the third straight win for Arizona (5-1) in the series and second this year against the Storm (4-2).

Darrell Monroe was the biggest difference on offense for Arizona, running over Sioux Falls on 23 carries for 126 yards and four touchdowns. The Storm were also their own worst enemy in committing three turnovers that all ended up being turned into Arizona points.

Mike Tatum hauled in four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Storm. Lyle McCombs rushed six times for 69 yards and a score as well.

Sioux Falls hosts Cedar Rapids on Saturday night at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!