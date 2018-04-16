Warning Signs for Parents as Internet Crimes are on the Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Approximately 1 in 7 children using the internet receive unwanted sexual solicitations according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Internet crimes are on the rise as more kids are gaining access to digital devices.

Parents in the Sioux Empire learned how important it is to be aware of what is happening on their child’s phone.

“It’s the understanding that I don’t want to conceptualize that little kids are looking at porn but it’s reality,” says Hollie Strand.

Strand is a Computer Forensic Examiner for the Pennington County Sherriff’s office. She specializes in internet crimes against children. Strand says while kids may be glued to the screens it doesn’t mean parents should take the devices away.

“I hope they take away not to take away technology from their children because technology is part of their life but more to look at the potential it has but also the dangers,” says Strand.

She adds that behavioral changes such as crying or phone obsessions are red flags for children being affected by internet crimes.

“You just look at your kid and say what is different. Is it before being on the device or after being on the device,” says Strand.

Parents even shared their concern with the growing use of technology and how to protect their kids.

“Understanding now with smart phones and technology and as hard as I try to keep up with it it’s not easy to keep up with it and there are so many dangers that lurk out there, and I want to make sure that I’m staying up to date with as much as I can,” says Annette Johnson of Sioux Falls.

“As a mom of a teenager who is completely immersed in all types of different technology, I just think it’s really important for me to know how to protect him and know what to look out for,” says Dawn Wolf of Sioux Falls.

Strand says parents should have an understanding with their kids that they can look at the phone at any time.

Monday’s presentation was organized by Sioux Falls Catholic Schools and held at O’Gorman High School.