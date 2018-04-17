Attorney General Marty Jackley Argues Before Supreme Court in SD V. Wayfair

SOUTH DAKOTA – The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing “South Dakota vs. Wayfair,” a case that will decide if sales tax needs to be charged for all online purchases.

Calling himself, “a strong voice for Main Street, South Dakota,” Attorney General Marty Jackley made his way to the United States Supreme Court.

“The big thing I did today was present a strong voice for Main Street south Dakota to talk about the unlevel playing field and the price disadvantage that we have on our Main Street because of the Supreme Court decision.”

Jackley is arguing in “South Dakota vs. Wayfair” to reverse a 26-year-old ruling and require that all online retailers have to charge sales tax.

“We have now come to a case of fairness. What is fair for the retailer, that brick and mortar, as opposed to that brick and click, and can they compete in the marketplace the same as those who don’t have to provide that sales tax remittance to our state” said Debra Owen, with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

By not collecting that 6.5 cent sales tax, Jackley says, online retailers have an advantage over South Dakota businesses.

“They literally have a 6.5% advantage right out of the gate,” he says. “Which is ultimately hurting Main Street. It’s losing sales.”

But more than leveling the playing field for in-state businesses, the reversal could also mean big money for South Dakota’s bottom line.

“Right now, we’re estimating we lose about $50 million each year in state and municipal sales tax that we’re not collecting to e commerce,” said Andy Gerlach, South Dakota Secretary of Revenue. “So from a State Tax Department, we obviously have an interest in this as well.”

That extra $50 million in revenue could be used to fund infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the state.

A Supreme Court Decision is expected in June.