Douglas schools want to double security staff

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – The Douglas School District wants to beef up security by adding two additional sheriff’s deputies.

School administrators are asking the Pennington County Commission to help fund the positions, which would double the number of school resource officers. Superintendent Alan Kerr says school safety is the top priority.

Officials say the number of long-term suspensions for misconduct has been on the rise with 11 so far this school year. And last month, officials investigated a bomb threat.

KOTA-TV the Douglas isn’t alone among area schools that have added officers due to safety concerns. Spearfish schools added an officer last month. Rapid City schools are adding one next school year. And the New Underwood and Wall districts are in talks about adding an officer who would split time between the two districts.