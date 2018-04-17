Effort to bring medical marijuana to public vote fails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of allowing medical marijuana in South Dakota have failed to bring the matter to a public vote.

A petition to put medical marijuana legalization on the November general election ballot was rejected because it didn’t have enough valid signatures.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said a random sampling determined that the petition with about 15,000 names had only about 9,500 valid signatures – far short of the 13,871 required.

The rejection can be challenged in court.