Iowa Governor signs bill banning ‘lunch shaming’ in Iowa schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa children should no longer face so-called “lunch shaming” in school cafeterias under a new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds announced Tuesday that she signed the bill, which lawmakers approved unanimously.

Iowa is following the lead of several other states that have passed similar legislation banning staff from throwing away meals that were already served or publicly identifying students whose parents owe money.

Iowa schools are encouraged, but not required, to provide meals to students who can’t pay for them. Many students living in poverty can receive free meals through a federal program, and schools will expand efforts to sign up those who qualify.

Schools will also be able to accept private donations to pay off unpaid meal debts. The bill didn’t include any new funding.