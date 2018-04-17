Herd Roll to Game One Victory over Lincoln

Sioux Falls, SD—If Stampede fans were worried that the teams struggles down the stretch in the regular season would carry over into the playoffs those worries were put to bed early Tuesday night at the PREMIER Center. The Herd came ready to play and topped the Lincoln Stars 5-3 in Game 1 of their first round series. The Herd lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and can advance to the Western Conference Semifinals with a win over the Stars in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Sioux Falls.

After scoring just two goals in their last three games combined to end the regular season, the Stampede got five goals from five different players Tuesday night. Leading the way was Kirill Panyukov who tallied a goal and an assist while Mikhail Berdin stopped 34 of 37 shots for his first career USHL playoff win before 4,162 fans.

The Herd wanted to come out and make a statement with an early goal, but was Lincoln who got the early edge. After an unsuccessful power play try, the Stars grabbed the first goal of the game at 3:53 when Logan Jenuwine got open right in front of the net and wristed a shot into the net for a 1-0 lead. The Stampede got some momentum at 12:43 when Kevin Conley found the back of the goal. Adam Dawe sent the puck onto the Lincoln net that was stopped by Tomas Vomacka, but the rebound bounced to Conley who backhanded a shot into the net to make it a 1-1 game. Less than 30 seconds later the Stampede stuck again, this time when AJ Villella took a pass inside the right circle and backhanded a shot through the pads of Vomacka for a 2-1 advantage. Lincoln outshot the Herd 12-10 in the period.

The Herd kept the momentum going early in the second, scoring just 4:12 into the period when Nolan Walker found Jack St. Ivany inside the right circle who blasted a shot past Vomacka for a 3-1 advantage. Lincoln pulled within a goal at 7:38 when Cole Krygier wristed a shot from just inside the left circle and under the pads of Berdin. It stayed that way until the 13:30 mark when the Herd scored for the fourth time on a goal from Kirill Panyukov. Jeppe Urup sent a pass up the right-wing wall to Panykov who skated inside the right circle before blasting a shot over the left shoulder of Vomacka and just under the cross bar to give Sioux Falls a 4-2 advantage after two. Lincoln outshot the Herd 13-5 in the period.

Lincoln made a goaltending change to start the third, bringing in Derek Schaedig off the bench. The Herd kept pushing while looking to add an insurance goal. They would get just that at 9:22 when Cameron Burke scored shorthanded for a 5-2 lead. Burke stole the puck at center ice and raced in on a partial breakaway, wristing a shot through the pads of Schaedig. It stayed that way until late in the game when the Stars would go on their seventh power play of the night and convert with 1:30 left to make it 5-3. Lincoln pulled Schaedig in the final minute, but couldn’t score and the Herd captured game one.

Lincoln outshot the Stampede 12-10 in the third and 37-25 on the night. The Stars were 1-for-7 on the power play while the Herd finished 1-for-2.

The Stampede and Stars meet again for Game 2 on Wednesday night at the PREMIER Center.