Mother charged with child endangerment for death of son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A Des Moines woman has been charged for the death of her 6-month-old son.

Court records say 33-year-old Latyia Johnson was arrested Monday and is charged with child endangerment resulting in death. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Medics were sent in January to a Des Moines motel where she and her little boy were staying. He died later at a hospital. An autopsy report on him showed high levels of an ingredient found in allergy medications and sleep aids.

The records say Johnson initially told officers that she’d awakened early on Jan. 24 to find her son unresponsive. She acknowledged Monday that she’d given him more than an adult level of an allergy medication and a children’s pain reliever.