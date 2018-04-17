Profile by Sanford Announces Plan to Expand Nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford is taking its personal health coaching service coast to coast.

Officials announced on Tuesday that Profile by Sanford will expand to 275 locations in 35 states, from California to Florida.

Profile currently has 45 stores in 18 states. The company aims to eventually have 1,000 locations across the US and expand worldwide.

Profile pairs customers and personal health coaches to set a plan for nutrition, activity and lifestyle.

“A lot of what we do is help people understand their meal plan and their nutrition component is a big part of that, but long term, its about building healthy habits,” says Profile VP Nate Malloy.

A standard Profile membership costs 300 a year. You can expect to spend $40 to $100 a week on Profile products, including breakfast bars, shakes, and meals.

On average, each product costs $2 to $4.