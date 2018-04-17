Sioux Falls Police Arrest Two 19-Year-Olds on Felony Drug Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested two 19-year-olds on felony drug charges after officers were called to an apartment because it smelled of marijuana.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 4500 block of West Custer Lane at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Police found where the smell was coming from and knocked on the apartment door. Police say 19-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne opened the door while holding a container of marijuana.

Another suspect, Komboor Gatluak Gatnoor, came out of the apartment and tried running before police detained him. Police say Gatnoor told Kyne to shut and lock the door.

Kyne eventually surrendered and police conducted a search of the apartment. Police found 5.83 ounces of marijuana, bongs, packing material, a rifle, and around $1,000 in cash.

Kyne and Gatnoor were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and paraphernalia.