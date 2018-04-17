Soil moisture supplies improve in South Dakota over the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Soil moisture supplies have improved in South Dakota over the past week.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that topsoil moisture supplies are rated 82 percent adequate to surplus, up from 76 percent. Subsoil moisture is 63 percent in that category, up from 59 percent.

The state’s winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair-to-good condition.

Planting of spring wheat is getting underway, at 1 percent done. But that’s well behind 48 percent last year at this time, and the long-term average of 34 percent.